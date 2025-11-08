Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. In response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian military launched a massive strike tonight using high-precision long-range air, ground, and sea-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as strike drones against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and gas and energy facilities in Ukraine that supported their operations," the statement said.

According to the ministry, "the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit.".