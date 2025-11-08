MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command in the Sumy Region is unsuccessfully attempting to regain control of lost territories, Russian security forces told TASS.

"In the Sumy Region, the Ukrainian armed forces command is trying to use all available means to regain control of lost territories. In addition to a large number of drones, a significant amount of barrel artillery of various types and calibers has been concentrated, most of which is being destroyed by the battlegroup North’s FPV drones," the source said.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, a comprehensive fire strike in the Sumy Region thwarted an attempt by an assault group of Ukraine’s 225th separate assault regiment to advance in the Andreyevka area.