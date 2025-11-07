Russia’s Kornet missile system has record of thousands of destroyed targets — Rostec

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed thousands of targets, including German-made Leopard and British-made Challenger main battle tanks, US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other Western armor with Kornet anti-tank missile systems, a state tech corporation Rostec executive said on Friday.

The Rostec press office reported earlier on Friday that High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of Rostec) had delivered new batches of missiles for Kornet anti-tank missile systems and Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops.

"Russian servicemen call the Kornet the enemy armor torcher. The weapon has a record of thousands of successfully destroyed targets, among them Leopard and Challenger tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other Western-made armor, enemy strongholds and fortifications," Rostec Arms Cluster Industrial Director, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

The Kornet anti-tank missile system also helps effectively destroy small-size targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Rostec press office said.

"It is used from various shelters, mounted on buggies and quad bikes. A remote-control panel has been created for it to ensure an operator’s safety in case of enemy retaliatory fire," Ozdoyev said.

In turn, the Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shell is designed to engage a broad range of targets, including self-propelled artillery systems, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, bridges, ferries and fortifications of the enemy, the Rostec press office specified.

"In the area of the special military operation, Russian servicemen hit such heavily protected targets as enemy drone control posts and dugouts with Krasnopol shells. These munitions were also used to hit mobile armored targets, such as Abrams and Leopard tanks," Rostec said.