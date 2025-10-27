Burevestnik missile compatible with Iskander, Oreshnik launchers — expert

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The newest addition to Russia’s missile arsenal, the Burevestnik, an unlimited-range nuclear-powered cruise missile, can be launched from existing Iskander and Oreshnik launchers, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"Russian launchers are highly versatile, allowing them to be adapted swiftly to deploy virtually any modern standard weapon," Stepanov explained. "For instance, the launchers designed for the Iskander missile can be rapidly upgraded to fire alternative high-precision missiles, including the Burevestnik. Similarly, the Oreshnik platform, which functions as a universal modular launcher, can be employed in the same manner."

The expert noted that the modularity and adaptability of Russian launch platforms enable transport and launch containers to be compatible with various carriers, including surface vessels.

Stepanov further highlighted that in developing new high-accuracy systems, Russian engineers remain guided by the principles of the Soviet engineering tradition – aiming to maximize the potential for modernization across the entire spectrum of such weapons.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that testing of the Burevestnik cruise missile has been successfully completed. During trials, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers. Gerasimov indicated this is not the limit. He emphasized that throughout the flight, the missile executed all required vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its formidable capabilities to evade and penetrate anti-missile and air defense systems.