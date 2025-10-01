Advanced Russian armor shows high efficiency on battlefield — commander

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Advanced T-90M tanks, BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) with the Berezhok combat module, BMP-3 IFVs and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers show high efficiency in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief, Hero of Russia Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Advanced armor, such as T-90M tanks, BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module, BMP-3 IFVs and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers demonstrate high efficiency in the special military operation. Various armored vehicles, such as Typhoon-K, Asteis and Ural-VPK have also proven their worth," the commander said on the occasion of Russia’s Ground Forces Day.

Mordvichev also highlighted the role of small-size vehicles, such as quad bikes, buggies and motorcycles. These vehicles help Russian troops successfully seize and hold enemy strongholds. In addition, these vehicles have proven their efficiency in delivering ammunition and materiel to the frontline and evacuating wounded personnel from the battlefield, he said.

Russia annually celebrates Ground Forces Day on October 1. This year, Russia’s most numerous military branch celebrates its 475th anniversary.