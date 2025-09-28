MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed six guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles, one Czech-made Vampire rocket and 230 fixed-wing drones operated by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian forces lost about 1,530 troops over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian military operations in the zone of the special military operation. According to the ministry, Battlegroup North was responsible for up to 175 casualties, Battlegroup West — up to 230 casualties, Battlegroup South — up to 260 casualties, Battlegroup Center — more than 505 casualties, Battlegroup East — over 305 casualties, and Battlegroup Dnepr — up to 55 casualties.

Russian forces struck traction substations used to support Ukrainian military rail transport in Donbass, along with temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.

Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike with precision weapons and drones against Ukraine’s defense industry enterprises and military airfields.

Russian forces are conducting clearance operations in suburban areas of Kirovsk, Donetsk People’s Republic.

Units of Russian Battlegroup South continue to eliminate blocked Ukrainian militants south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir in the Donetsk People’s Republic.