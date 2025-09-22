{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military drills

Russian nuclear-powered submarine practices firing Oniks cruise missile in Barents Sea

The Northern Fleet Commander, Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, commended the crew for their professional skills and exemplary marine training

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The new Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk, in service with Russia’s Northern Fleet, has fired an Oniks cruise missile at a simulated enemy in the Barents Sea, the fleet said in a report.

"As part of routine combat exercises, the nuclear-powered missile cruiser Arkhangelsk of the Northern Fleet targeted a simulated enemy’s surface vessel in the Barents Sea. The crew practiced launching an Oniks cruise missile at a sea target at a distance of around 200 km (124 miles) from an underwater position," the report reads. According to it, the missile successfully struck the sea target.

The fleet noted that the area of missile launches had been temporarily closed for civilian navigation and flights. It added that the area’s closure was ensured by the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of Combined Arms Forces.

The Northern Fleet Commander, Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, commended the crew for their professional skills and exemplary marine training, the fleet added.

The Yasen-M-class fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk was laid down in 2015 and it was launched from the slipway of the Sevmash Shipyard in late November 2023. In December 2024, it entered active service with the Russian Navy. Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines carry Oniks and/or Kalibr-PL cruise missiles as their primary strike weapons.

Tags
Military drills
Conscripts will serve only in Russia — General Staff
Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, clarified that at least one-third of the conscripts will be allocated to training units and military bases
Read more
Almaz-Antey doubles production of S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems
A serial production of new types of missile weapons has been mastered
Read more
Kim Jong Un says North Korea has no intention to engage in dialogue with South Korea
"We have nothing to discuss with the Republic of Korea, and we have no shared affairs with them," North Korean leader stressed
Read more
Retaking of Bagram base may result in second US invasion of Afghanistan — Reuters
Regaining control of the airbase may require the US to deploy more than 10,000 troops, what might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, the news agency said
Read more
Kiev lost almost 4,500 servicemen in week of fighting near LPR — military expert
"The greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Syrian leader arrives in US for first visit in 58 years
The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss restoring diplomatic relations between Syria and the US, including the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington
Read more
Europe doing everything possible to prolong Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict
Read more
Kirk shortly before his death asked to address crime in Chicago — Trump
"We're going to save Chicago from horrible crime," the pesident said
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
Read more
Poll reveals nearly half of Russians believe aliens exist on Earth
"Older generations are more likely to endorse the ‘presence among us’ scenario, while young people are more skeptical," the poll results said
Read more
Kim Jong Un says North Korea now has 'secret weapon' — news agency
The country’s leader also mentioned the construction of new destroyers as "the first important step in building a maritime power"
Read more
Intervision winner to donate part of prize money to charity in Russia
Speaking to TASS, the singer Duc Phuc described his victory as a career-defining moment
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier
According to Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin
The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
Read more
Russia ready to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan — prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin confirmed the readiness of the Russian government to create favorable conditions for launching new programs and initiatives
Read more
Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement
The clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Great Britain recognizes Palestinian statehood
The British premier Keir Starmer announced the decision in a video message on Sunday afternoon at the same time that Canada and Australia also recognized Palestinian statehood
Read more
Trump warns of ‘bad things’ if Afghanistan does not return control of Bagram base
"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen," the president
Read more
South Korean leader pushes for 'peaceful coexistence' with DPRK, China, Russia
Lee Jae-myung said that because of its geographical position, his country risks finding itself on the frontier of any conflict between the camps
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
EU rushes to adopt budget, fearing victory of Le Pen's forces in elections — newspaper
Politico reported that the party's plans include reducing France's contributions to the EU budget and cutting military aid to Ukraine
Read more
Russian nuclear-powered submarine practices firing Oniks cruise missile in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet Commander, Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, commended the crew for their professional skills and exemplary marine training
Read more
Australia recognizes state of Palestine
"Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people," the statement reads
Read more
Vietnam’s Duc Phuc wins Intervision 2025 song contest
Second place went to The Nomad Trio from Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Strong flare occurs on Sun — scientists
Earlier, experts from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that flare activity is slowly beginning to grow on the Sun
Read more
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Read more
Current UN structure incapable of meeting modern challenges, Erdogan says
Turkish President emphasized that Turkey "has always supported efforts to reform the UN and will continue to do so"
Read more
US to protect Poland, Baltics if relations with Russia escalate, Trump says
"Yeah, I will," the US president said, replying to a question on the matter
Read more
Shaman, representing Russia, asks Intervision contest jury not to evaluate his performance
"I understand that, according to the laws of hospitality, I cannot claim victory," said the singer
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine only possible with Russia's consent — senior legislator
Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that European politicians have been trying unsuccessfully for three and a half years to impose unacceptable conditions on Moscow
Read more
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Read more
North Korean leader states that Pyongyang intends no denuclearization — KCNA
Calls for Pyongyang’s denuclearization equate to an encroachment on the constitutional order, as the DPRK’s nuclear status is enshrined in the country’s fundamental law, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Europe accumulates almost 90 bcm of gas in storage facilities
Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 275 mln cubic meters on September 20, according to GIE
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurs in Aegean Sea near Greek coast
No information about casualties or damage has been reported
Read more
Over 550,000 residents left Gaza City, IDF says
"At the same time, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and begun operating in Hamas’ strongholds within the city," the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reports
Read more
Portugal recognizes Palestinian statehood — TV
"Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace, one that promotes coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine," Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said
Read more
Russian forces repel four Ukrainian counterattacks in battles for Muravka — soldier
On September 19, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Muravka
Read more
Kremlin affirms Russian pilots strictly comply with rules
Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the country's authorities had requested consultations with NATO members in accordance with Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty regarding the alleged airspace violation
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Read more
EU looks to restrict Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline — Bloomberg
According to the sources, these plans are separate from a proposed 19th sanctions package on Russia that would affect Russian LNG and oil tankers that the European Commission (EC) views as the country’s shadow fleet
Read more
Russian force attack Ukrainian military with drone-mounted grenade launchers
Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity
Read more
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas
Read more
Israel rejects recognition of Palestine by UK, Canada, Australia
"This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary - further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Top French diplomat says new EU sanctions package against Russia coordinated with US
According to Jean-Noel Barrot, the new package will be adopted in the near future
Read more
Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
Read more
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Read more
Russian forces tighten circle around DPR’s Krasny Liman — expert
"There have been a number of significant successes in the Krasny Liman area this week, both to the northwest and northeast of the city," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Putin acknowledges Turkmen president's contribution to developing bilateral relations
The Russian president congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday
Read more
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
Read more
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Read more
US tells European allies of plans to cut off some security assistance to Baltics — Reuters
The plans were shared with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Pentagon official David Baker
Read more
Microelectronics production doubles in five years due to sanctions — Russian PM
According to Mikhail Mishustin, Russian microelectronics industry production volume reached 3.4 trillion rubles ($40.6 bln)
Read more
Putin remains open to resolving Ukrainian crisis through talks — Kremlin
"We are counting on the United States and President Trump personally to make efforts to help in this matter," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Iran’s National Security Council decides to suspend cooperation with IAEA
"Cooperation with the Agency will be suspended in connection with the actions of the European countries," the statement said
Read more
Ivanov sees Stubb’s words about outcome of Finland’s war with USSR allusion to Ukraine
"Real politicians are thinking more and more about whether Ukraine will remain a state in the future or not," Ivanov said
Read more
Russian forces destroy several Ukrainian fortified positions near Konstantinovka in DPR
Russian forces "significantly reinforced the grouping near Konstantinovka" and secured many positions, which "allows further development of success in this direction," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Vassy, representing United States, disqualified from Intervision song contest — organizers
"For reasons beyond the organizers and the US delegation, caused by unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, singer Vassy, a US and Australian citizen, cannot perform in the final of the music competition," the organizers said
Read more
Canadian government recognizes Palestinian statehood
"The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established," the country’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,515 servicemen in all special op areas over past day
Also over the past day, Russian air defense systems have shot down 65 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Macron seeks to counterbalance Israel, US at UNGA session
According to Politico, at the UN session, Australia, Andorra, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, and France are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine as a state
Read more
Russia to continue assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin
The head of State noted that Republic Day has become a symbol of the courage and fortitude of the South Ossetian people, who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence in a stubborn struggle
Read more
Netanyahu announces ‘certain progress’ in talks with Syria
"Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north," the Israeli prime minister said
Read more
Vast majority of Brits disagree with recognizing Palestine — poll
87% opposed the unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, while only 13% expressed their backing
Read more
'No Palestinian state west of Jordan,' Netanyahu says
"The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," the Israeli premier said
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
US senators introduce bill to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kiev
According to the bill, the Washington administration should "implement a robust, sustained diplomatic campaign to persuade US allies" to also start using at least 5% of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests
Read more
Kim Jong Un says Trump left 'good memories' of himself
"If the United States abandons the absurd concept of denuclearization, acknowledges reality and sincerely wishes to coexist peacefully with us, there is no reason not to sit down with them at the negotiating table," the North Korean leader noted
Read more
Palestinian, Israeli flags put on Eiffel Tower ahead of France’s recognition of Palestine
"Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which, now more than ever, can only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said
Read more
Trump says his team found answer to why autism cases in children have increased
"Autism. Tomorrow, we're going to be talking in the oval office in the White House about autism," the president said
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea
Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, noted
Read more
NATO, EU need to 'look in mirror' to find aggressor — Russia’s MFA following Crimea attack
NATO and the EU "are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Le Pen hopes to run in early elections despite restrictions
The politician stressed she has no intention of leaving politics, even if she cannot participate in elections
Read more
Maduro proposes to Trump resumption of direct dialogue
Venezuelan president expressed appreciation for american leader’s efforts to end conflicts in various regions of the world and called on the United States to guarantee the preservation of peace in Latin America and the Caribbean
Read more
CSU leader considers it necessary to return Ukrainians fit for service to their homeland
Currently, there are more than 1.25 million Ukrainians in Germany
Read more
Kremlin has called Estonia's claims about Russian MiG-31s baseless
"Such rhetoric only serves to heighten hostility and foster a confrontational environment, which is deeply concerning," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia
The US leader added that he "does not love" this situation
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Three killed, 10 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that fighters from the Orlan unit and Bars Belgorod volunteer unit as well as the Defense Ministry and the border guard service are taking the necessary measures to improve the situation
Read more
World Public Assembly addresses countries rejecting dialogue — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev has highlighted the fact that the World Public Assembly had emerged in the situation when interaction between the countries "is objectively or subjectively hindered and in some cases has been reduced to zero"
Read more
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Read more
Posokh laser demining system tested in special military op zone
The system's declared working distance is 500 meters
Read more
New sanctions set no restrictions on purchase of Russian oil — European Commissioner
Valdis Dombrovskis stressed that work on complete abandonment of Russian fossil fuels would continue, but did not specify its time frame
Read more
Russia’s Center, East battlegroups’ zones proved most successful this week
"This does not mean that we do not have successes in other directions," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Read more
West not role model, 'better way' exists — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that "the European Union is teetering on the brink, with debt, migration, violence, and failing policies everywhere," while Hungary "stands firm: migrant-free, pro-family, providing opportunities to those willing to work"
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia to display T-90MS tank, latest versions of small arms at exhibition in Serbia.
For the Air Force segment, Rosoboronexport will present the modernized Yak-130M combat trainer, the fifth-generation Checkmate light tactical aircraft, and a broad array of contemporary air-to-air weaponry
Read more
Mount Lewotobi erupts 21 times in Indonesia, ash reaches 3.6 km
The authorities urged residents and tourists to follow local guidelines and use masks or respirators to protect against volcanic smoke and ash
Read more
Four wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Kherson region in past day — governor
Ukrainian troops also shelled Alyoshki, Bekhtery, Kakhovka, Korsunka, Novaya Zburyevka, Proletarka and Velikiye Kopani, Vladimir Saldo added
Read more
US seeks European allies’ halt on Russian oil purchases — Trump
The president also noted that his administration is taking steps to increase domestic oil production in the United States and reduce its cost
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP restart plan progresses successfully, including water, power supply issues
"As for other aspects, they are not yet as obvious, but work is underway in every direction," ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk said
Read more
Europe’s complete autonomy from global energy market unrealistic — EC chief
Ursula von der Leyen explained that the European Union seeks to develop a broad international supply network, with oil, liquefied natural gas, and possibly hydrogen remaining part of the energy mix
Read more