Russian nuclear-powered submarine practices firing Oniks cruise missile in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The new Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk, in service with Russia’s Northern Fleet, has fired an Oniks cruise missile at a simulated enemy in the Barents Sea, the fleet said in a report.

"As part of routine combat exercises, the nuclear-powered missile cruiser Arkhangelsk of the Northern Fleet targeted a simulated enemy’s surface vessel in the Barents Sea. The crew practiced launching an Oniks cruise missile at a sea target at a distance of around 200 km (124 miles) from an underwater position," the report reads. According to it, the missile successfully struck the sea target.

The fleet noted that the area of missile launches had been temporarily closed for civilian navigation and flights. It added that the area’s closure was ensured by the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of Combined Arms Forces.

The Northern Fleet Commander, Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, commended the crew for their professional skills and exemplary marine training, the fleet added.

The Yasen-M-class fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk was laid down in 2015 and it was launched from the slipway of the Sevmash Shipyard in late November 2023. In December 2024, it entered active service with the Russian Navy. Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines carry Oniks and/or Kalibr-PL cruise missiles as their primary strike weapons.