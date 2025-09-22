Posokh laser demining system tested in special military op zone

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Posokh remote laser demining system has been successfully tested in the special military operation zone, its developer LazerBuzz told TASS.

"The remote laser demining system developed as part of the Posokh project has been successfully tested in the special military operation zone. We have verified the stated characteristics and received a positive conclusion from the Russian Defense Ministry. We are currently seeking mass producers of mobile vehicles, robotic carts, and mobile chassis to install the laser system on mobile complexes. The product is in the final stages of development and will then be deployed in the special operations zone," the agency's source said.

The system's declared working distance is 500 meters. It was previously reported that the remote demining laser system neutralizes explosives by combustion, preventing detonation.