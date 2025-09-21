MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost around 1,515 soldiers across all lines of the special military operation over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

Thus, Ukraine lost more than 185 servicemen, a tank, and seven automobiles in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North; over 225 troops and a Senator armored fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West; and up to 220 servicemen, an M113 armored personnel carrier, and two armored fighting vehicles in the zone of the Battlegroup South.

In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Center, Ukraine lost more than 500 soldiers and an M113 armored personnel carrier. Meanwhile, the actions of the Battlegroup East resulted in the enemy losing up to 340 servicemen and an armored fighting vehicle, while the Battlegroup Dnepr made Kiev lose up to 45 servicemen and nine automobiles.

Over the past day, Russian air defense systems have shot down 65 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones. "Air defenses shot down 65 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report pointed out.

The Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "The Black Sea Fleet destroyed two unmanned enemy boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian troops also destroyed Ukraine's launch sites for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas.