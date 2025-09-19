Russian military shares special operations experience with CSTO contingents in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian military personnel showcased advanced combat techniques to CSTO contingents during the Rubezh-2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The units of the 201st Russian military base of the Central Military District demonstrated modern combat methods and tactics to Collective Security Treaty Organization forces during the Rubezh-2025 command and staff exercise," the official statement reads. "This included training exercises with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region in the Kyrgyz Republic."

Participants observed how modern firearms training is conducted based on current combat experience, witnessed assaults on enemy strongpoints carried out by squads using buggies and dirt bikes, and learned techniques for providing first aid and evacuating simulated casualties. The exercises also involved practical drills focused on assaulting fortified positions and tactical shooting with standard-issue weapons.

Furthermore, allied forces received instruction on training reconnaissance and attack drone operators. Russian troops also demonstrated counter-drone tactics using electronic warfare systems, as well as the deployment of modern reconnaissance and attack drones.