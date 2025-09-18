MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command uses drones to deliver narcotic substances to militants of the Azov group (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) at the front, Russian security agencies told TASS, citing intercepted radio communications.

"According to intercepted communications, a pleased militant from the 3rd Ukrainian separate assault brigade received his ‘little gift’ and immediately took it," the source stated.

He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty. Thanks to narcotic substances, he noted, the militants are also driven to participate in "meat grinder assaults.".