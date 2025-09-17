Russia advances in almost all directions — chief of general staff

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian troops in the special military operation zone are advancing in almost all directions, said Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

"Our troops in the special military operation zone are advancing in almost all directions. At the same time, the fiercest battles are raging in the Krasnoarmeisk direction, where the enemy by any means, regardless of losses, unsuccessfully seeks to stop our offensive and seize the initiative," Gerasimov said.

According to him, Russia's battlegroup West is developing an offensive in the city of Kupyansk. Successful advances are being made in the Krasnolimansk direction, where the liberation of Kirovsk is nearing completion. Russian troops have entered the village of Yampol, where they are battling for territory. The enemy has been completely dislodged from the Serebryansk forestry.

"Assault units from battlegroup South are advancing in the village of Seversk. In the Alexander-Kalinovsky direction, fighting is taking place in the immediate vicinity of Konstantinovka, our units have entered Pleshcheyevka. Enemy troops trapped south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir are being wiped out," Gerasimov said.

"Battlegroup East is developing an offensive in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Zaporozhye Region. I would like to note the role of Marine Corps units in achieving the goals of a special military operation," Gerasimov said.