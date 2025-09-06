MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine lost a total of about 1,340 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The enemy lost over 155 troops in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 240 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup West, over 200 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup South, up to 465 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup Center, more than 210 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup East and up to 70 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup Dnepr.

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drone teams, missile forces and artillery units struck ammunition and supply depots, as well as the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the ministry pointed out.

Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an unmanned speedboat of the Ukrainian armed forces. In addition, Russian air defenses shot down five smart bombs and 160 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 666 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 82,040 drones, 627 missile systems, 24,973 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,589 multiple rocket launchers, 29,289 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 41,170 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.