MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. FPV drone crews of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies have hit two enemy ground robotic systems, according to a video released by the ministry.

Forbes reported earlier that due to Russian drone strikes, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups and armored personnel carriers, many of which are destroyed while delivering supplies or evacuating troops.

According to Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, Rubicon UAV teams have wiped out hundreds of vehicles and drones, along with Ukrainian aircraft and crews. She noted that the unit was effectively targeting Ukrainian drone operators, depriving the army of the ability to conduct reconnaissance.

Ukraine’s Strana media outlet, in turn, reported, citing a service member, that Rubicon’s activities were contributing to Ukraine’s deteriorating position in the Krasnoarmeisk area.