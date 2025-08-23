MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian armed forces have struck a Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprise and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 1,325 servicemen over the past 24 hours during combat operations in the special military operation zone. The ministry specified that in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North inflicted up to 150 casualties, Battlegroup West — over 230 casualties, Battlegroup South — over 210 casualties, Battlegroup Center — over 430 casualties, Battlegroup East — over 245 casualties, and Battlegroup Dnepr — up to 60 casualties.

Russian air defense systems have intercepted four guided aerial bombs and 160 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Sredneye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours.