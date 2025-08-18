Russian training ship calls at port in East Africa

KALININGRAD, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s training vessel Smolny, currently on a long-distance training tour, arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to replenish supplies of drinking water, fuel, and food, the fleet said in a statement.

"In the port, the Russian ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania and the Tanzanian minister of defense and national service welcomed the Baltic Fleet sailors and cadets upon arrival," the statement reads.

Tanzanian cadets at Russia’s Naval Academy who underwent practical training on board the Smolny disembarked in their native country for a break, the Russian fleet said. In all, more than 300 naval cadets are taking part in the training tour.

"Visiting Tanzania was the fifth port call in a foreign country for the Smolny crew as part of the long-range voyage. The vessel previously docked in Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe in the island country of Central Africa, Pointe-Noire in the Republic of the Congo, and Cape Town in South Africa," the fleet stated.