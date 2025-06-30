MAKS exhibition to be held online from July 22-27 — organizers

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) will take place online from July 22 to 27, according to the website of the exhibition organizer "Aviasalon."

"State Corporation Rostec and its subsidiary Aviasalon, the organizer of the MAKS International Airshow, will hold the online exhibition eMAKS for the second time. The project will take place on July 22-27, 2025, on the official airshow website aviasalon.com," the statement reads.

The exhibition’s theme is industrial sovereignty in aircraft manufacturing, with the goal of showcasing the achievements of the domestic aerospace industry during the active implementation of import substitution programs.

Multimedia platforms at the exhibition will feature developments in the aerospace sector. Rostec enterprises and other regular MAKS participants will be able to post company information, presentations on research activities and developments, as well as photos and videos demonstrating the capabilities of aviation equipment.

The eMAKS-2025 demonstration program will include video materials dedicated to flight displays of aviation equipment, test footage, and presentations of the latest aircraft, helicopters, drones, as well as a historical aviation section. Creative materials from the aviation blogosphere will also be featured separately.

"Last year’s eMAKS multimedia project proved that an online exhibition can not only be part of preparations for the next MAKS airshow but also serve as a completely new, independent format for congress and exhibition events in the aviation industry. The platform offers new opportunities to showcase aviation achievements and establish connections between industry participants in Russia and abroad," said Rostec Deputy CEO Dmitry Lelikov, as quoted in the organizer’s message.

In 2024, around 500,000 unique users saw the work of companies as part of the MAKS airshow online project. The initiative helped showcase enterprises and holdings eager to demonstrate their achievements and contributions to import substitution efforts.