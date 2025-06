MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has reinforced the 158th separate mechanized brigade with officers trained in the United Kingdom before sending it to the Sumy Region, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Before being redeployed [to the Sumy Region], the 158th separate mechanized brigade was reinforced with Ukrainian officers trained in Britain. Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," the sources said.