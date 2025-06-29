MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has withdrawn from the 1997 Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, also known as the Ottawa Treaty, Russian security forces told TASS.

According to Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko, Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the production and use of anti-personnel landmines.

"The enemy has been using various types of anti-personnel mines since 2022, and this decision was necessary for Kiev to legitimize their mass production, including with the involvement of Western partners," the sources said.

Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty.