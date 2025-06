MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s borderline Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. GMT), Russian air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: two over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," it said.