LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian army has seriously advanced in Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region this week, with around 50% of the settlement being under its control now, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding Yunakovka, our servicemen have advanced along this section of the front this week, both in the settlement itself and along the flanks. I would like to note that we control almost half of the settlement," he said.

The Russian forces fully control the northern part of the settlement, the military expert added.

Marochko told TASS on June 21 that the Russian army had started fighting to liberate Yunakovka, having prepared a bridgehead for further advance near the settlement.