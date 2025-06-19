Russia enjoys strategic advantage in its special military op in Ukraine — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have a strategic advantage in all areas of the special military operation in Ukraine and keep advancing along the whole frontline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

