Russian helicopters prove highly effective in real combat conditions — defense agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian helicopters, including the Ka-52 gunship, have showed high combat characteristics in real conditions, the press office of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS at the MILEX 2025 international arms and military hardware show in the Belarusian capital.

"All the Russian helicopters, including the Ka-52, as well as the weapons that they employ have showed high combat and operational characteristics in real conditions. Most international experts have recognized the Ka-52 as the best in the world market’s segment combat reconnaissance/attack gunships," the defense agency said.

Russia receives a large number of requests from foreign customers for these helicopters, it said.