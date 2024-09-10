Warships of Russian, Chinese navies meet to take part in Ocean 2024 joint exercise

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy have met in the waters of the northern part of the Peter the Great Gulf to take part in the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA) taking part in the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercise have met in the northern part of the Peter the Great Gulf. Four warships and a supply ship are involved in the exercise on behalf of the PLA Navy. The ships gave a special flag salute to each other upon their meeting," the report said.

The parties discussed their immediate action plan, formed a joint ship detachment and started performing the tasks set for the exercise.

"The Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy will work out joint actions for the defense of maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity in the sea," the Defense Ministry said.