Ukrainian shell hits residential house in Belgorod Region, two children injured

BELGOROD, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Nikolskoye in the Belgorod Region at night, two children were injured as a result of a hit on a residential house, they are in serious condition, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The night was alarming, several shellings took place. A shell hit a house in the village of Nikolskoye. Two children were injured, now they are in a medical facility and receiving all necessary assistance," Gladkov said in a video message posted on his Vkontakte page.

The governor's press service specified to TASS that a 9-year-old boy with a head injury and a laceration of the left shin and his 7-year-old brother with a closed head injury are in serious condition. One woman was treated on the spot, the press service added.

Gladkov specified that several air targets were also shot down over the Belgorod district. ""As a result of the shelling, two residential houses were destroyed and the windows, roofs, facades and fences of four apartment buildings, 12 private houses, two outbuildings and two commercial buildings were damaged. A bus and three cars were hit by shrapnel," the governor added.