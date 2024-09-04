Russia’s Rostec works to boost firepower, protection of T-80BVM tank

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s defense conglomerate Rostec said it is working to revamp the T-80BVM tank to boost its firepower and protection.

As part of the special military operation, tanks are regularly used as self-propelled artillery units for firing from sheltered positions, the company said on Telegram. The experience of using tanks this way has reached extensive proportions as the armored vehicles effectively fire fragmentation projectiles at enemy infantry and their positions.

"The tank continues to be modernized to reflect the experience of its combat use during the special military operation. The work is focused on increasing its firepower, protection, mobility and responsiveness to commands," Rostec said.

The T-80BVM is the latest modification of the T-80 main battle tank, which has been produced since 1976. Its deliveries to the Russian Armed Forces began in 2019. It is equipped with a gas turbine engine, unlike many other domestic combat vehicles, which are fitted with diesel propulsion systems. The T-80BVM’s gas turbine engine has been upgraded, and now has 1,250 horsepower, accelerating the vehicle to as fast as 70 km/h.