Su-25 attack aircraft eliminate Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in a border area of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Su-25 crews carried out an attack with aircraft weapons, targeting Ukrainian troops, armored and motor vehicles in a border area of the Kursk Region," the statement reads. "According to intelligence reports, all designated targets were hit," the ministry added.

The Defense Ministry also released video footage showing the combat operation of pilot crews.

After using aircraft weapons, the planes performed an anti-missile maneuver, released decoy flares and returned to the departure airfield.