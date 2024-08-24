Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates up to 140 enemy troops in past day

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian troops in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, up to 140 enemy troops were eliminated, as well as a Krab howitzer, four fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and eight motor vehicles," he specified.

Gordeyev added that the battlegroup’s forces had also improved their frontline positions, thwarting the enemy’s attempts to reinforce its units, carry out rotations and deploying reserves to the Vodyanoye, Urozhainoye, Storozhevoye and Lugovskoye areas. Artillery units and heavy flamethrower crews hit the strongholds and troops of three enemy brigades.