Russian MFA sees no chance of talks with Ukraine under current circumstances

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin condemned the Ukrainian terrorist incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region and said the circumstances decimated any chance of talks with Kiev about a diplomatic settlement, as he met with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic.

"Discussion was given to the situation around Ukraine. The Russian side subjected to strong condemnation the barbaric terrorist incursion by armed formations of the Nazi regime in Kiev into the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation. It was underscored that in these circumstances there can be no chance of any talks with Kiev on the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.