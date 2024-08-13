US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 12 violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led coalition in Syria’s airspace in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 12 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two pairs of F/A-18 fighter-bombers and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered five violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.