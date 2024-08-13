Firing range of Tosochka flamethrower system extended

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The firing range of the heavy flamethrower system called Tosochka has been extended since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, said Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov.

He made the statement at the Army-2024 arms forum.

"At the forum, we have several areas. The first is the demonstration of equipment that is considered promising. For example, the TOS-2 Tosochka, which has been the talk of the town today. It is not the variant that took part in the start of the special military operation. It’s already past 'childhood period,' and we have taken care of most of the shortcomings," he said. "It shoots further."

According to the general, also on display is a system of radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance machines, laboratory equipment, biological reconnaissance devices, which are used jointly with the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

The latest Tosochka is designed to mop up buildings, bunkers and field fortifications, as well as destroy the enemy’s lightly armored vehicles and transports. It fires with unguided thermobaric and incendiary munitions. It is in service with the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops. It is mounted on the wheeled chassis of the Ural-63704-0010 vehicle and features an armored cabin. The Russian Defense Ministry praised the high firepower of the flamethrower systems and its maneuverability and high mobility that comes with a wheeled chassis, along with a firing range of up to 20 km.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum is taking place from August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.