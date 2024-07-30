Russian Baltic Fleet ships wrap up visit to Cuba, head to Atlantic

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A group of Baltic Fleet ships including the patrol ship Neustrashimy, the training ship Smolny and the tanker Yelnya completed an unofficial visit to the Cuban port of Havana and set out for the Atlantic, the Baltic Fleet said.

"A squadron of Baltic Fleet ships completed the program of an unofficial visit to the Cuban port of Havana. At this time, the Baltic Fleet ships have put to sea and set a course to the designated area of the Atlantic Ocean, where they will continue to complete planned missions," the fleet said.

According to the fleet, after putting out to sea, the patrol ship Neustrashimy, the training ship Smolny and the tanker Yelnya will continue to complete missions of their long-range voyage.

The fleet said that during their stay in Havana, sailors had a rest on shore after a long sea voyage and carried out a technical inspection of ships. Russian sailors met with their Cuban counterparts, went on some excursions, and saw the sights of the Cuban capital. Senior officers exchanged visits with their counterparts on host ships. The training ship Smolny and the patrol ship Neustrashimy were open to visits by members of the public.

The ships had called at the Cuban port on July 27.