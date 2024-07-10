Ukrainian military intelligence agent plotting terror attack arrested in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a Russian citizen recruited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) for plotting a terror attack against three high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"Security services arrested a Russian citizen born in 1994 who, on instructions from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s GUR, via delivery services organized the delivery of three high-yield explosive devices, disguised as gift packages, to the Moscow homes of the division chiefs of Russia’s defense agency," the press service said.

He confessed that in May 2024 he was recruited by operatives from Ukrainian military intelligence. "He agreed to fulfill tasks related to planning terror attacks on Russian soil for financial remuneration," the FSB noted.

The press service specified that the "explosive devices were supposed to be activated after couriers confirmed delivery of the packages to the recipients." The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for Moscow has filed criminal charges against the suspect for an attempted terror attack and illegal circulation of explosive substances and devices.

"All the crimes’ organizers and accomplices, including foreign citizens, have been issued warrants for their arrest and will be held criminally liable in accordance with Russian legislation," the FSB concluded.