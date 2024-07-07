Three Syrian soldiers wounded as terrorists’ drone drops explosive device

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Three Syrian soldiers were wounded in Idlib after an explosive device was dropped from a drone launched by terrorists, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Three Syrian soldiers were wounded after a makeshift explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter-type unmanned aerial vehicle launched by terrorists from the vicinity of Flaifel at th positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement of Kafr Mous in the Idlib governorate," he said.

According to Popov, eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day.