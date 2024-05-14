Admiral Yevmenov appointed head of Naval Academy — source

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, who previously held the post of the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief, has been appointed head of the military training and research center Naval Academy named after Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union N.G. Kuznetsov, a source in the academy said.

"Admiral Yevmenov has been appointed head of the Naval Academy named after Fleet Admiral Kuznetsov. There is a corresponding presidential decree," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation on this score.

Meanwhile, according to the naval academy's website Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov still holds the position of the naval academy’s chief.

On May 8, 2019, it was announced that Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov had been appointed the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief. President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree on May 3, 2019. Yevmenov was born in Moscow in 1962. He commanded the submarine forces of the Pacific Fleet and since 2016, the Northern Fleet. During a conference call with the senior staff of the Russian Armed Forces in early April 2024 Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, announced the appointment of the Northern Fleet’s commander, Hero of Russia Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, as the Navy’s commander-in-chief.