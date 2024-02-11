Ukraine loses roughly 210 troops as Russian forces repel five enemy attacks near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks near the Kupyansk sector of the line of engagement in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units from [Russia’s] Battlegroup West repelled five attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 30th, 32nd, 43rd, 44th mechanized brigades and 103rd territorial defense brigade near Tabayevka, Ivanovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost roughly 210 troops and three cars there," the report reads.