Radar field along Russia’s borders allows for detecting hypersonic targets — military

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The continuous radar field created along Russia's borders allows for detecting hypersonic air targets, Colonel Yevgeny Ponomarenko, the deputy commander for armaments of the special purpose 15th Army of the Aerospace Force has said.

The Russian Armed Forces pay special attention to the development of missile attack warning systems.

"At present, a continuous radar field has been created along Russia's borders and beyond as part of the missile warning system, which allows for detecting and tracking various ballistic and aerodynamic targets, including cutting-edge hypersonic aircraft," Ponomarenko told the Krasnaya Zvezda daily.

Ponomarenko recalled that Russia’s missile attack warning system consisted of two main elements - a space component and a fleet of over-the-horizon radars. He stressed that the newest satellites had been launched to improve the system for detecting ballistic missile launches and ensuring non-stop monitoring of all missile attack vulnerable areas.

"First, space satellites’ sensors detect the launch of a missile and determine its direction. In case it flies towards Russian territory, ground-based radars are commissioned," Ponomarenko concluded.

Since 2006, the Russian Armed Forces annually celebrate October 4 as Space Forces Day. It is timed for the anniversary of the launch of the first satellite from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 4, 1957.