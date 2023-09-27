Participants in SMOA-plus exercise in Russia’s Primorsky Region start combat coordination

VLADIVOSTOK, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces, together with military personnel from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and SMOA-plus dialogue partner countries, have started combat coordination of units within the framework of the international anti-terrorist exercise in the Primorsky Region, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported.

"The personnel of motorized rifle units of the Eastern Military District, as well as the military authorities of the countries - participants of the exercise began to carry out a set of measures to practice joint actions. The main purpose of the combat coordination is to improve the practical skills of servicemen for the accurate performance of training and combat tasks, taking into account the peculiarities of the upcoming conditional theater of operations and terrain," the press service reported.

The exercise involves military authorities and units of the Eastern Military District. Operational groups and military contingents of the armed forces of Brunei Darussalam, China, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam have been invited to practice joint actions as part of a multinational grouping of troops.

A total of about 700 servicemen, attack aircraft, army aviation helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, armored personnel carriers and other military and special equipment attached to the Eastern Military District are taking part in the exercise.