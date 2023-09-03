About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Around 280,000 individuals were enlisted by contract with the Russian Armed Forces from January 1, 2023, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Let us continue discussing the critical topic that gathered us here this time in the Far Eastern District. This time I meet heads of regions of the [Russian] Federation in person, in view of significant of the staffing work," Medvedev said when opening the meeting. "According to data of the Defense Ministry, about 280,000 persons were enlisted by contracts to ranks of the [Russian] Armed Forces since January 1," he noted.

Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers, Medvedev added.