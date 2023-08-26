Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces improved their positions on the frontline in the Kupyansk area in the past day, repelling five attacks by Ukrainian assault teams, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"Forces of Battlegroup West, backed by aircraft and artillery units, improved their positions along the frontline in the Kupyansk area. In the past day, five attacks by assault teams of the 115th Mechanized Brigade, the 25th Air Assault Brigade and the 68th Ranger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye, Raigorodka and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he pointed out.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost up to 50 troops, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, and two D-20 howitzers. In addition, an ammo depot of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed newark Kislovka in the Kharkov Region.