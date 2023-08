MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Forward units of Battlegroup East of Russia’s armed forces have delivered destruction to the Ukrainian army’s units near Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Spokesman for the battlegroup Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"Forward units of Battlegroup East supported by artillery and aviation delivered fire destruction to the enemy in the area of Urozhaynoye, with troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces eliminated," he said.