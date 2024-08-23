US sends reconnaissance plane to monitor Russia’s activities — media

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The United States has sent a RC-135U reconnaissance plane to Europe to monitor Russia’s activities, Newsweek reports.

The aircraft landed at the UK’s Mildenhall air base on August 18, having departed Nebraska's Offutt Air Force Base, the media outlet writes, citing data from the aircraft tracking service Flightradar24.

On August 20, the plane conducted a six-hour-long flight in the Baltic region bordering Russia.

The RC-135U reconnaissance plane is designed to collect technical intelligence on adversary radar emitter systems.