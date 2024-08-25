Too early to talk about BRICS common currency — Russia’s ex-PM

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. It is too early to talk about a BRICS common currency, now it would be expedient to increase payments in national currencies, Russia’s former Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin told TASS.

"It is difficult to imagine that India and China have a common currency. These are too large countries, large economies. The first step we should follow is to make payments in national currencies. It is necessary to ensure smooth operation of the Eurasian Bank and the BRICS Bank and execute transactions there," he noted.