Washington says discussing with Kiev use of US arms to strike deeper inside Russia

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. The US administration has acknowledged that it is discussing with Ukraine prospects for extending the range of strikes into Russia’s territory with the use of US-made weapons, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"As you know, the president [of US Joe Biden] allowed them (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) to use US munitions across that border to deal with imminent threats. But we're still having conversations with them," he said at a regular briefing when asked whether Washington has allowed Kiev to use US weapons deeper inside Russia.

"I have no policy leanings one way or another to speak to today, and certainly no new policy decisions that have been made," he added.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday that the use of American weapons to strike inside Russia’s Kursk Region does not run counter to the US policy.

Commenting on the Biden administration officials’ statements and remarks on this matter, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that Washington is obviously paving the way for lifting all the existing restrictions on Kiev’s use of American weapons at some point.