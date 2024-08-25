Over 340 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. More than 340 people were evacuated from five districts of Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine to safer placed during the past day, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"During the past day, more than 340 people either were evacuated from or left settlements in five borderline districts on their own," the ministry’s press service told TASS.

According to the ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, giving shelter to more than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children.

"During the day, more than 100 tons of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to the region. They are distributed among people in temporary accommodation centers. In all, more than 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Kursk Region over the period of the emergency situation," the ministry added.