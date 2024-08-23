Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign for US president

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for US president, has announced his decision to suspend his election campaign.

"I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not ending it," he said in a video address to his supporters posted on his X page. "My name will remain on the ballot in most states."

He also said he would ask to remove his name from the ballots in ten key states where Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris have equal chances.

"I throw my support behind Trump," Kennedy Jr. noted.

He also said he supports the Republican candidate because he shares his positions on vital matters, including Ukraine. "President Trump says that he will reopen negotiations with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and end the war overnight as soon as he becomes president, this alone would justify my support for his campaign," he stressed.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the country’s top office. The US vice president was nominated for president at the 2024 Democratic Party Convention that has just wrapped up in Chicago.