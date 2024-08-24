Two Russian sailors die in accident in Turkey — newspaper

ANKARA, August 24. /TASS/. Two crew members of the Navis 2 cargo vessel sailing under the Russian flag died in an accident onboard the ship, the Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the incident occurred on Friday when the vessel was anchored near Bandirma in the country’s north-west. Apparently, the sailors were poisoned by the gas accumulated in the ship’s cargo hold but there has been no final conclusion on the matter.

The newspaper noted that following forensic procedures, the bodies will be handed over to Russia.