Russian forces repel attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in the Kursk Region, making the enemy lose up to 40 servicemembers in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Armed Forces continue repelling the Ukrainian army’s incursion attempt into the Russian Federation. Units of Battlegroup North, backed with army aircraft and artillery forces, repelled attacks by enemy assault teams towards Komarovka, Malaya Loknya, Nechayev and Cherkasskoye Poreshnoye. Attempts to carry out attacks were foiled near Vishnyovka, Borki, Pogrebki and Spalnoye. As a result, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 40 troops who were killed and wounded, while a tank, four armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed," the statement reads.

The ministry added that "reconnaissance and search activities continue to detect and eliminate enemy sabotage groups in wooded areas, which are trying to move deeper into Russia.".

Ukraine loses over 300 troops in Kursk area in past day

The Ukrainian army lost over 300 troops in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 troops and 14 armored vehicles in the past day, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 11 armored combat vehicles, seven cars, an artillery gun, a engineering vehicle, two electronic warfare systems and an ST-68 aerial target detection radar," the statement reads.

Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region

Russian army aircraft carried out strikes on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region and Ukraine’s Sumy Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Airstrikes, artillery fire and attacks by ground troops targeted enemy forces and equipment from the 22nd and 61st mechanized brigades, the 80th and 82nd air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the First National Guard Brigade and the 1004th Security Brigade near Vishnyovka, Gordeyevka, Ivashkovsky, Krasnooktyabrsky, Kruglenkoye, Lyubimovka, Mikhaikovka, Novaya Sorochina, Plekhovo, Rubanshchina and Snagost," the statement reads.

The ministry added that strikes had also been carried out in the Sumy Region, targeting "troops and military equipment from the reserves of the 22nd, 41st, 54th, 61st and 115th mechanized brigades, the 80th and 82nd air assault brigades, the 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the First National Guard Brigade, and the 101st and 103th territorial defense brigades near Belopolye, Belovody, Vorozhba, Druzhba, Katerinovka, Obody, Pervomaiskoye, Pershetravnevoye, Peremoga, Svessa, Sumy, Ugroyedy, Yunakovka and Yastrebinoye.".

Ukraine loses over 5,800 troops, 72 tanks since start of fighting in Kursk area

The Ukrainian army has lost over 5,800 troops and 72 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area on August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 5,800 troops, 72 tanks, 31 infantry fighting vehicles, 58 armored personnel carriers, 383 armored combat vehicles, 177 motor vehicles, 37 artillery guns, five missile systems, 11 multiple launch rocket systems, including three HIMARS launchers and one MLRS launcher, nine electronic warfare systems, a counter-battery radar, an air defense radar, five engineering vehicles, including two armored engineering vehicles, and an UR-77 mine clearing vehicle. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues," the statement reads.