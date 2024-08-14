FACTBOX: Kiev’s losses: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces' losses in the Kursk Region over the past day amounted to 270 military personnel and 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, while 18 servicemen have surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the agency, the enemy has lost upwards of 2,300 military personnel since fighting began in the Kursk Region.

According to Major General Apti Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military and Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Russia has stabilized the situation in the region. The blockade of the Ukrainian forces that have entered the country is now being finalized.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Situation in the region

- The Russian army foiled Ukraine’s attempts to break through near Skrylevka, Levshinka, Semyonovka, Alekseyevskoye, and Kamyshnoye in the Kursk Region.

- Six Ukrainian attacks were repelled near the settlements of Korenevo, Olgovka, Pogrebki, Russkoe Porechnoye and Cherkesskoe Porechnoye.

- Russian troops took out Ukrainian units and equipment in the areas of Loknya, Kremiany, Oleshnya, Sverdlikova and Daryino.

- The Russian military detected and destroyed two enemy groups in pickup trucks near Martynovka.

- Russian aircraft struck Ukrainian reserves near Yunakovka, Sadki, Miropolye, Hrapovshchyna, Mogritsa and Krovnoye in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Ukraine lost up to 270 servicemen and 16 armored vehicles, including two tanks, a Stryker armored personnel carrier, 13 armored combat vehicles, as well as 10 vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, during the past day. Eighteen Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

- During the entire period of fighting in the region, Ukraine lost up to 2,300 servicemen, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, 192 armored combat vehicles, 88 vehicles, four anti-aircraft missile systems, two multiple rocket launchers and 15 field artillery guns.

Alaudinov's statements

- The situation in the Kursk Region is under the Russian troops' control. The blocking of those Ukrainian formations that have entered the territory is now being completed.

- According to him, the enemy is no longer taking offensive actions in the Kursk direction and has begun to gradually fortify the border areas to avoid being annihilated.

- Russian forces will soon launch a widespread offensive to completely destroy the Ukrainian armed forces in the area.

- The Ukrainian raid was aimed at capturing the Kursk nuclear power plant by August 11. This task was not accomplished.

- Most of the enemy’s equipment has already been destroyed.

- The Ukrainian armed forces do not control Sudzha, despite some reports. Russian Defense Ministry units are in the city; intense clashes with the enemy are underway.

Statements by local authorities

- The authorities and the Russian Armed Forces control the situation in the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region, the head of the district, Nikolay Volobuev, told TASS.

- A temporary lull from the Ukrainian shelling is going on in the Sujansky District. The authorities continue to evacuate citizens whenever possible, its head Alexander Bogachev told TASS.

- The operational situation in the Lgovsky District is stable, with no shelling taking place, the head of the municipality, Sergey Korostelev, told TASS.