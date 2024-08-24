Zelensky signed law on actual ban of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the law making it possible to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was approved by the local legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Such data were posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. The document is expected to come into force in thirty days after its promulgation.

The law was prepared by the direct order of Zelensky and approved in the first reading in October 2023. Persecution against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church started in the country after the coup in 2014.